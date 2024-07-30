Dodik: Borac wrote the history of the club in a new way

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has stated today in Banja Luka that the current composition of FC Borac from Banja Luka has written the history of this football club in a new way and that they have made the entire Republika Srpska proud.

During today’s reception for football players and management of FC Borac, Dodik congratulated the coaches and players, pointing out that they showed attractive football, that they are not the ones who get scared and retreat, but that they play openly, aggressively, and that is why the successes keep coming.

“I want to thank all of you for what you have done for us, made us happy and really celebrate the success you have achieved. I congratulate you first of all for the fight you have shown! I follow everything you do and I wanted to encourage you today for another effort that you need to do,” Dodik told the football players.

The president of Republika Srpska noted that it is clear what kind of opponent they are playing against, but he also believes in what the players of Borac have, which is the ability to adapt, spite, and the desire for success and victory.

“Borac is an integral part of the name of Banja Luka. Without Borac, neither this city nor Republika Srpska would be able to live, which is best shown by the attendance at the matches, which is increasing. As far as I have heard, all the tickets for tomorrow’s match are sold out,” Dodik emphasized.

Dodik reminded of the situation when they embarked on the project of creating today’s “Borac”, which was very depressing in terms of the legacy that was gloomy.

“Today, Borac is one of the most stable clubs and we will do our best to provide the best possible conditions. I want you to reach the dreams you dream, to achieve the successes you want and to continue winning. I will be with you tomorrow, I believe we will have a good match and that we can celebrate,” Dodik stressed.

Dodik pointed out that the authorities in Republika Srpska have done everything to stabilize this club, as well as others in Srpska, so that they can withstand international competition.

Source: srna.rs