Dodik: Build a church in Sušnjar that will testify to the genocide against Serbs

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that the construction of a church in Šušnjar near Sanski Most must be started, which will permanently testify that the genocide against Serbs was committed here during the NDH.

“We are witnessing that the people who want to live with us want to impose that label on the Serbs, counting on some of us being naive. It’s as if there was no history or suffering. They offer us to be in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but they think that we have no right to “Republika Srpska. Had we had Srpska at that time, there wouldn’t have been Šušnjar and other execution grounds,” Dodik said in his speech at Šušnjar on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of the Ustasha crime against 5,500 Serbs and 50 Jews.

Dodik noted that in two days there will be a memorial service for the murdered Serbs in Prebilovci.

“Those who promoted killing of Serbs continued to do so. Here it only makes sense to raise the Serbian Orthodox Church. Brotherhood and unity was a set up because they wanted the suffering of Serbs to be forgotten. The communists knew that with a joint state they would erase the memory of the genocide against the Serbs “, Dodik said.

He pointed out that the word Šušnjar evokes a feeling of sadness, but also of injustice, because 5,500 Serbs and 50 Jews were killed here in just two days 83 years ago, and the Ustasha who did it after the Second World War were not punished but moved and worked freely.

“The question arises, how is it possible to kill so many people? How did they not get tired or give up. How did they not feel pain for children, women and civilians? This was done by the Ustashas, ​​Croats and Muslims in the NDH. The intention was clear to kill the Serbs. That ideology cost our people… They wanted no schools, to destroy churches, to arrest and deport… They wanted to cleanse the territories of Serbs. That remained in our collective memory,” Dodik noted.

He reminded that Viktor Gutić, the commissioner of NDH leader Ante Pavelić for Bosnian Krajina, said right here in 1941 that there would be no Serbs. “They killed and erased every trace. The only thing left here, thanks to the communist government and the current one, is an obliterated landmark and a complex that is not maintained,” said Dodik.

Dodik stated that people were killed here because they were Serbs, while the communist authorities wanted to portray the victims as anti-fascists. “The Ustashas competed to kill more Serbs, and they killed children in their cradles. Serbs gather around Jasenovac, but there is no village in the territory of Republika Srpska and the whole of BiH where the Serb population did not suffer. This chain of crimes has never been broken,” Dodik emphasized.

He mentioned that the Vidović family lost all its members – 10 of them, and that there are many more such cases and families. “Here in Šušnjar, we have to speak with special respect,” Dodik said.

Dodik noted that tomorrow in Loznica will be marked another date of Serb suffering that happened in the Croatian criminal operation “Storm”.

“Serbs from Republika Srpska Krajina were driven out and left their hearths in endless columns. Everything was the same as here. We must not allow that ever again!”, Dodik stressed.

Photo: rtrs.tv

Source: srna.rs