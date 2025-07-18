Dodik Commends Trebinje Police for Seizing Large Amount of Narcotics

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik emphasized that he is proud of the Srpska Police, especially the Trebinje Police Department, which once again demonstrated expertise, determination, and uncompromising dedication to its work by successfully carrying out an operation in which a large quantity of narcotics was seized.

“Drugs destroy youth, families, and society, and the fight that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is waging against this evil is a fight for Republika Srpska itself,” Dodik stated on the social network X.

He added that the calling of a police officer deserves every recognition because it is not just an occupation, but an honor and a constant responsibility.

“Police officers risk their safety every day so that Republika Srpska remains a secure society,” Dodik wrote.

In the area of Bileća, 33.5 kilograms of skunk were found, and two persons were arrested – M.N. from Bileća and V.J. from Nikšić, as stated earlier by the Head of the Trebinje Police Department Siniša Laketa.

Source: srna.rs