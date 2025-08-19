Dodik: Companies Like “Agroflora” Show That Success Is Possible in Srpska

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik stated yesterday that the future of Srpska lies in companies such as “Agroflora” from Kozarska Dubica and in people like its owner Zoran Subotić, who are an example that anyone who wants to can succeed in Srpska.

After meeting with Subotić, Dodik told reporters that “Agroflora” exports finished products made from domestic raw materials, which he described as the best possible combination.

He expressed satisfaction with the visit, adding that he has known the owner for years and congratulated him on successfully running the company.

“Sometimes it is very difficult to keep working, there are many challenges. Once, frost destroyed the crops here and the damage was around BAM 2 million. But you must never give up. I believe that the future of Srpska and its people lies precisely in such plants and in people who can gather domestic resources and produce competitive export products,” Dodik emphasized.

He said that the Subotić family is proof that success is possible in Srpska, but that for those unwilling to strive, nothing will ever be good enough.

“One must fight. This is one of the most important facilities in Dubica, and as President of Republika Srpska I extend my gratitude for the perseverance that is shown here year after year,” Dodik said.

He added that Subotić is one of the entrepreneurs who based everything on his own work, never begged, never asked for favors, and that such people must be respected.

Dodik also congratulated Kozarska Dubica Mayor Igor Savković, expressing confidence that cooperation between the municipality and this company is good, adding that local communities must serve as a support system for businesses.

Savković emphasized that the municipality will continue to support entrepreneurs, since without a strong economy there can be no strong Kozarska Dubica.

Subotić said he was pleased by the President’s visit, noting that Dodik has always had understanding for business owners.

He explained that the company is engaged in final wood processing.

“We are an export-oriented company, exporting 95 percent of our products. By-products used for heating are sold on the domestic market,” Subotić said.

Speaking about the biggest current challenges, Subotić pointed to the shortage of labor.

“Agroflora” was founded more than 30 years ago and employs around 137 workers.

The meeting was also attended by BiH Ambassador to North Macedonia Dragan Jaćimović.

Source: srna.rs