Dodik Condemns Attack on MP Hurtić, Promises Full Institutional Support

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik condemned the attack on National Assembly MP Amir Hurtić, whose car was destroyed in an incident that, as Dodik stated, evidently bears the hallmarks of a deliberate threat to his safety and property.

“Such an act is not only an attack on the private property of a parliamentarian, but also an attack on the dignity of the Republika Srpska National Assembly institution. In the interest of society and political stability, I expect the relevant authorities to clarify this case as soon as possible and prosecute those responsible,” Dodik commented on X.

Dodik condemned all forms of violence and intimidation, regardless of political, national, or religious affiliation.

“I spoke with MP Hurtić and told him he will have full institutional support. Republika Srpska must remain a place where laws adopted by the Assembly prevail, not the law of the street,” Dodik emphasized.

A Volkswagen vehicle owned by Amir Hurtić, a member of the BH Greens–SDA parliamentary group in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, was set on fire last night outside his family home in the Grapska neighbourhood of Doboj.

The Doboj Police Adminstration stated that the on-duty prosecutor from the Doboj District Prosecutor’s Office has not yet formally classified the case but has ordered all necessary measures and actions to be taken to clarify the facts and circumstances of the incident.

Source: srna.rs