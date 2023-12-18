Dodik: Constitutional Court should be in everyone’s interest

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has said that there will be no European path for BiH unless the Constitutional Court is redefined.

Dodik has said that the Constitutional Court of BiH cannot function in the existing way and that it must be in the interest of everyone, not only those who want to destroy Republika Srpska.

“It is an inquisition court and it is clear why foreigners, above all the American ambassador and some others from Europe, want to preserve it. Their goal is to continue doing what Paddy Ashdown did, which is to disqualify the Constitution, which is not the role of this court,” Dodik told reporters in Banjaluka.

He pointed out that the Constitutional Court of BiH is the priority of all solutions in BiH.

“If there is no agreement, then there is no BiH,” said Dodik.

The President of Srpska pointed out that his permanent priority is the preservation of Srpska and its institutions because if there are no institutions, there is no Republic.

“These are my priorities, as well as those of the SNSD, and they were set a long time ago when they perhaps took it frivolously that we would stop the transfer of jurisdiction from Srpska to the BiH level, which we did,” said Dodik, who is also the leader of the SNSD.

He pointed out that in the past few years, even a decade, there was no example of a transfer of jurisdiction from Srpska to the BiH level.

“We have a developed strategy and policy on this. At the operational level, we can adopt something, but systemic solutions may require a new agreement or we will go till the end,” added Dodik.

Source: srna.rs