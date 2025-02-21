Dodik: Court Case – Pure Political Persecution

Republika Srpska President, Milorad Dodik, has said today that the court process against him is pure political persecution.

Dodik pointed out that he should not have appeared at that trial on the first day, let alone now.

He reminded that Srpska has been under attack for decades, as have many of its officials.

“Srpska has not had a single free day without pressure,” Dodik told Pink and pointed out that internationals are trying to “cut off the head of Republika Srpska with old imperialist models.”

He recalled the various attempts to criminalise him, to impose the label of dictator on him even though Srpska has neither an army nor an intelligence service, so they had no other choice but for Christian Schmidt to impose a voluntarist decision that has nothing to do with the Constitution, which stipulates the Parliamentary Assembly passing laws.

“Nowhere in the Constitution of BiH does it say that BiH has judicial institutions, the Court and the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH,” said Dodik.

Photo: The Srpska Times

Source: srna.rs