Dodik: Deepening Economic and Cultural Relations With Russia

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik stated that the Russian Federation represents a great economic opportunity for Srpska, emphasizing that cooperation is already developed in numerous fields.

He noted that the Economic Forum held under the patronage of President Vladimir Putin is an opportunity to enhance economic relations and exchange experiences in education and healthcare.

“We received an invitation to participate in this important Forum of global significance. Representatives from over 100 countries, including ministers and businesspeople, will attend it. It’s one of the most impressive forums organised in the world. It’s hosted by President Vladimir Putin, and I received a personal invitation,” Dodik said in an interview for RTRS in Saint Petersburg, where he is attending the Economic Forum.

He noted that he will take part in the plenary session of the Forum, where Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak, followed by meetings with other officials.

“Republika Srpska and Saint Petersburg signed a cooperation agreement ten years ago, and we have been developing relations since. Cooperation in healthcare has progressed, there is an exchange of experience. We are also discussing potential future production of medical materials in Republika Srpska. There is also a student exchange programme,” Dodik stated.

He pointed out that the governor offered free education for high school students and university students.

“This is very important. Russian schools are among the best and are not infected with various reform viruses and similar – they are evolving. It would be good if at least 20 interested high school students and 20 university students come in the first year,” Dodik said.

He announced upcoming meetings with governors of other Russian regions as well.

“They would like to cooperate, share their experiences, and establish agreements with our producers,” Dodik noted.

He emphasized that talks will also be held with representatives of numerous companies interested in cooperating with entrepreneurs in Republika Srpska.

“These meetings are part of preparations for the times ahead. It’s crucial for Republika Srpska to rely on its people. Here, we are received warmly and kindly, with brotherly affection. They understand our situation and the conditions we live in,” Dodik stated.

He stressed the importance of the Srpska delegation’s presence at the Economic Forum and mentioned that an offer was made for Srpska to establish product marketing centre.

“This has been in development for several years. We need to create a centre where products from our country can be marketed through trade networks, along with products from other countries. Belarus, for example, generates $250 million in sales from its own product exports. We need to encourage our people. I believe there is no idea from us that wouldn’t be supported here. This is just two and a half hours away from Belgrade by plane,” Dodik concluded.

Participation in this year’s 28th International Economic Forum has been confirmed by 20,000 representatives from 140 countries.

The forum will feature over 150 events, including meetings of the SCO and BRICS, a regional business forum of the G20 community, and a plenary session with Russian President Vladimir Putin.