Dodik: Džaferović and Komšić Caused Damage to Bih by Their Imperfect Behavior

Serb member and chairman of the Presidency of BiH Milorad Dodik told Srna that two members of the Presidency, Šefik Džaferović and Željko Komšić, by failing to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and their imperfect behavior, caused damage to exactly what they formally stand for, namely BiH, which had the honor of being visited by one of the world’s leading diplomats.

“What it would take me a few hours to explain to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation about BiH, Komšić and Džaferović showed by not coming to the meeting. If they thought they were disparaging a world power, they turned out to be ridiculous in front of their people and the world political scene”, Dodik pointed out, commenting on the absence of Komšić and Džaferović at the meeting with the Russian foreign minister who is on an official visit to BiH.

Dodik said that “everything that the members of the Presidency possibly had to object to the Russian chief of diplomacy could have done directly, in the territory they consider their own, but they were not allowed to and chose to deal with their intolerance towards the Russian Federation are another name for a diplomatic scandal. ”

“Sergey Lavrov knows very well that the Republic of Srpska has its official characteristics, which it uses on the basis of the constitution and the law. If the position of the Russian Federation on the necessity to shut down the institution of the High Representative was the reason for the absence of members of the Presidency, it is only scandalous “, Dodik emphasized.

He stated that because of all that, he said that their absence most vividly explained the depth of the problems in which BiH was suffering.

“If they wanted to flatter Bosniak Muslims with this, I hope they will be able to explain to them why BiH is suffering financial damage, why the number of jobs is falling if the Russian Federation decides to respond to this scandal by reducing economic cooperation,” said Dodik.

He emphasized that as the chairman of the Presidency of BiH, he hosted the head of Russian diplomacy in Sarajevo this morning, had an excellent meeting, and is looking forward to every meeting with him or any high official of this friendly state.

Good and stable political relations, without open issues

Serb member and chairman of the Presidency of BiH Milorad Dodik welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and thanked him for the visit to BiH, which came, among other things, at the time of marking the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that BiH and the Russian Federation have good and stable political relations and bilateral cooperation, without open issues, the Presidency of BiH announced.

“Hope was expressed that bilateral cooperation will continue to develop for mutual benefit. The Russian Federation is one of the most important foreign trade partners of BiH, and the common interest in further strengthening economic cooperation was emphasized,” the statement reads.

Minister Lavrov thanked Chairman Dodik for the welcome and emphasized the support of the Russian Federation for Peace and Stability in BiH.

The interlocutors also discussed the increased influx of migrants in BiH, which is a security and social problem. It was jointly assessed that it is necessary to work more intensively on finding a solution to the problem of the migrant crisis.

The meeting was not attended by Croat and Bosniak members of the BiH Presidency.

