Dodik Expresses Sympathy to Russian People After Deadly Plane Crash

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, to the families of the victims, and to the people of the Russian Federation regarding the plane crash in Russia, stating that he sincerely sympathizes with the families of those who perished and with the brotherly Russian people.

Dodik stressed that he received with immense sorrow and genuine regret the news of the plane crash in Russia, in which all passengers and crew members lost their lives.

“In these difficult moments for your country, we sincerely sympathize with the families of the victims and with the entire brotherly people of the Russian Federation,” stated the telegram of condolences from the President of Republika Srpska, sent on his own behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Srpska.

A Russian passenger plane, flying on the route Khabarovsk–Blagoveshchensk–Tynda, crashed yesterday morning in the Amur region. There were 40 passengers and six crew members on board, and the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that there were no survivors.

