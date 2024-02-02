Dodik financially rewarded the winner of the NIN Award, Stevo Grabovac

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, has approved a financial reward for the writer Stevo Grabovac on the occasion of winning the 70th NIN Award for the novel “After the Party,” emphasizing that he will always have the support of the institutions of Republika Srpska for literary work.

During a reception at the Republic Palace, Dodik congratulated Grabovac on the award, highlighting that he is particularly pleased that he is the first recipient of this prestigious award from Republika Srpska.

Честитао сам данас писцу Стеви Грабовцу освајање НИН-ове награде за роман “Послије забаве” и посебно ме радује чињеница да је он први добитник ове престижне награде из Републике Српске. Данас сам одобриo и новчану награду Стеви Грабовцу за овај велики успјех, те му пренио да ће… pic.twitter.com/316gwXpWw4 — Милорад Додик (@MiloradDodik) February 2, 2024

Dodik emphasized his belief that this significant recognition, resulting from Grabovac’s great talent, work, and creativity, will be an incentive for further creation, as announced by the Cabinet of the President of Republika Srpska.

Grabovac thanked Dodik for the reception and expressed support, emphasizing that the NIN Award, won by giants of Serbian literature and having a great tradition, represents one of the most significant regional literary awards, making him exceptionally proud.

Source: srna.rs