Dodik for ‘Berliner Zeitung’: I believe that Europe is lying to itself today

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik believes Europe is lying to itself today if it claims that nations and peoples are outdated and that only values exist, and added that this is not his issue, but Europe’s.

Dodik emphasized in an interview with the Berlin daily Berliner Zeitung that he still believes in Europe, but sees that many Europeans doubt it.

“Additionally, they do not trust us in Republika Srpska, nor do they believe in the Dayton Agreement. The greatest destroyer of the letter of the Dayton Agreement and the Constitution is the administration in Brussels, which imposes all sorts of conditions on BiH’s EU accession. Brussels is conducting some kind of experiment here, but we do not want to be part of that experiment.

We support BiH’s membership in the EU, but strictly based on the Dayton Agreement. It’s a different matter when it comes to NATO. Republika Srpska has decided not to join NATO because it bombed us, it bombed Serbia, and we consider Serbia our country as well. Politically correct or not, that’s the truth,” Dodik emphasized.

He assessed that Europeans are doing many things wrong in BiH.

“For example, they first ask the Muslims what should be changed in BiH, and then present the outcome to us as their demands. Muslims believe that Bosnia belongs to them and that we can simply go to Serbia. They even say this openly,” Dodik recalled.

He said that, 30 years after Dayton, it has become clear that BiH cannot function without external protection, and that it is still unclear whose protectorate it actually is.

“People without any legitimate authority come here and impose laws, people who, in earlier times, would have been called colonial rulers. They want to force their rules upon us. Everywhere else in the world, such practices are a thing of the past, but here they persist.

And one more thing – how can we trust in BiH when everything done so far has benefited only the Muslims? Bosnia is predominantly a Christian country, but Alija Izetbegović turned it into an Islamic condominium,” said the President of Republika Srpska.

When asked whether he fears being arrested, given that he is wanted in Germany on a warrant, the President of Republika Srpska replied that it was not his state that convicted him.

“My state is Republika Srpska, not BiH. BiH has been deeply unjust toward Serbs. The court that convicted me is, politically speaking, a punitive institution, an inquisitorial court for Serbs. The verdict is solely aimed at removing me as the most prominent political figure in Republika Srpska and intimidating others, instilling fear in them. I feel very comfortable and safe here,” President Dodik said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung.

Source: srna.rs