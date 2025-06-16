Dodik: Gas Pipeline Issue Must Be Resolved – Gas Is the Energy of the Future

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has stated yesterday that the gas pipeline construction issue in Srpska must be resolved, emphasizing that the public needs to understand that gas is the energy source of the future the sufficient quantities of which are available.

Speaking at the Jakovice transceiver station in Šekovići, where the official launch of gas pipeline construction works in eastern Republika Srpska is taking place, Dodik highlighted that this gas pipeline will be entirely financed from the republic budget, while municipalities are expected to develop distribution projects – something he urged them to begin immediately.

He also said that the extension of the pipeline toward Sokolac will be planned very soon, underlining the importance of a branch toward Bratunac and Srebrenica.

In his address, Dodik has emphasized that Republika Srpska is trying to systematically solve problems, noting that hospital construction and reconstruction has been completed, and efforts are now turning to health centres and spas, in parallel with infrastructure development, particularly road infrastructure.

He expressed satisfaction that the road network in this area has been renewed and is continuing to be improved, including work on ensuring safe road connections from Zvornik to Pale.

Dodik mentioned that the construction of a Višegrad – Trebinje motorway is awaited, which would become the shortest route to the coast, and also noted that construction of the motorway toward Serbia is continuing.

“These are all major projects, but we are a small community and we are ready to work. We’ve strived to make every project meaningful for the people and municipalities,” said Dodik.

He stressed that it is a success for Republika Srpska to be able to invest independently, even though that success is often not forgiven and becomes the reason for political attacks – since such success was not expected.

“We’ve made it into a successful project; there is hardly a sector that has not seen growth,” the president concluded.

On this occasion, he also welcomed children from Kosovo and Metohija who arrived in Republika Srpska yesterday, wishing them a pleasant stay and that they take home the best memories from Srpska.

Source: srna.rs