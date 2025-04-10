Dodik: General Mladić, Whose Life Is in Danger, Should Receive Proper Medical Treatment

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik pointed out that the life of General Ratko Mladić, the former commander of the Republika Srpska Army, is endangered due to inhumane treatment, and called for him to be provided with appropriate medical treatment.

“I appeal for the respect of international law, but above all, I appeal for humanity and ethics to ensure that Mladić is given proper medical care,” said Dodik.

He also noted that every doctor knows that, alongside therapy, the most important element for successful treatment is the trust between the patient and the doctor.

“I hope that the care for Mladić’s health will be taken over by doctors he trusts from Serbia, Republika Srpska, or another country,” Dodik wrote on X.

Mladić’s son, Darko Mladić, told SRNA today that his father, who is in the detention hospital in The Hague, is becoming weaker and that he is experiencing worsening and complicating neurological, cardiovascular, and urological issues.

General Mladić has been in the detention hospital in The Hague since April of last year, and due to his poor health, his family and defense lawyers have repeatedly requested that he be allowed to receive treatment outside of detention, but these requests have been denied.

He underwent surgery on January 8 of the previous year at a Dutch hospital, where a pacemaker was implanted, and in the meantime, his kidneys have also failed.

General Mladić, who was the Chief of the General Staff of the Republika Srpska Army, was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2021 for alleged crimes in BiH.

Source: srna.rs