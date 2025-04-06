Dodik: Growing Understanding for Srpska’s Political Struggle

Republika Srpska President Milora Dodik said that increasingly more of Republika Srpska’s friends around the world understand its position and political struggle, one of whom is the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, with whom he met in Moscow earlier this week.

Dodik emphasized that Republika Srpska knows its path and is determined to defend its constitutional position, which is guaranteed by the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“Stability and peace are our priorities, but we will not allow humiliation and gross abuses of unconstitutional institutions through which political Sarajevo is trying to impose a unitary BiH on us,” Dodik wrote on social media, summarizing the past week.

Source: srna.rs