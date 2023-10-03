Dodik: Hungary ready to take over projects in Republika Srpska that Germany cancelled

President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said Monday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed readiness for Hungary to take over projects in the Republika Srpska that Germany had cancelled earlier.

“Orban expressed his readiness for Hungary to replace Germany in projects they cancelled because they did not want to regulate the contracts,” said Dodik.

Dodik expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with Orban, stating that they discussed things they had previously defined, but also some new ideas.

“Our cooperation is developing in the best way. We are trying to recognize and implement projects that we have planned earlier in the field of energy, such as wind farms, and the Hungarian support project for agricultural producers in the RS is also very successful,” Dodik said.

He added that cooperation and support of the Hungarian Government to the Serb community and the Serbian Orthodox Church were also discussed.

“We also talked about how we could and should lead policies that will integrate our economies as much as possible, as well as about the possibility of involving Hungarian professors in a dozen schools and colleges on an experimental level in the next school year and to assess the interest of children in learning the Hungarian language,” said Dodik.

The meeting between Dodik and Orban was also attended by the Minister of Science and Technology Development and Higher Education of the RS Zeljko Budimir and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Sijarto.

Source: n1info.ba