Dodik: I Don’t Understand the Hysteria in Sarajevo – Isn’t This What They Wanted

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that he does not understand the hysteria in the Sarajevo Carshia and asked didn’t they want this and did not they do everything to make it happen.

“Did I warn for a year – don’t tear down the Constitution – I did. Did I tell all the journalists after the closing speech – write it down well, you will tear down the Constitution with the verdict, don’t chase us afterwards – I did. Did you make the choice – the Constitution or Schmidt – yes. Did you choose Schmidt – yes,” said Dodik.

What do you want now, asked the President of Srpska.

“It was not enough for you that you harassed me for a year, you wanted to humiliate Republika Srpska. Well, that can’t be done. We can always talk, you can never humiliate Republika Srpska,” Dodik posted on X.

Last night, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska adopted the Law on non-application of laws and prohibition of activities of non-constitutional institutions of BiH, which stipulates that laws on the Court and Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, Sipa and HJPC of BiH will not be applied or executed on the territory of Republika Srpska.

The Law on the HJPC of Republika Srpska was adopted as a matter of urgency, as well as the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of Republika Srpska, which stipulates that non-compliance with the decision of institutions and bodies of Republika Srpska in BiH institutions or local self-government units will be punishable by imprisonment from six months to five years.

The adoption of the law was preceded by the verdict of the Court of BiH against the President of Srpska for “disrespecting decisions” of the foreigner Christian Schmidt.

Source: srna.rs