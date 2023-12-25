Dodik: I think that time has come for independent Srpska

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik believes that the time has come for an independent Srpska.

“If it weren’t for foreigners, we would have done it a long time ago. They have an arsenal of various threats with which they do it. I don’t want to expose anyone to that. I don’t want to expose the people to any kind of destabilization, and that’s why I persistently say that the only solution for the Serb people here is an independent Republika Srpska,” said Dodik for the “Banjaluka.net” portal.

He stated that Muslims think that they are the owners of the entire BiH, and that they must wake up from that dream to see that they are not.

“We do not believe in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we do not love Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is our must. I would prefer that, as soon as the opportunity arises, Republika Srpska leave Bosnia and Herzegovina. We do not want war, we do not want conflicts, no human life should be lost for political ideas, but one cannot live rationally, realistically, and economically in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” explained Dodik.

He stated that he will talk about the independence of Srpska, maybe for a few more years, but it will happen.

Source: srna.rs