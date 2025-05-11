Dodik: I Will Invite Putin for a Return Visit to Banja Luka

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said he will invite Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a reciprocal visit to Banja Luka as soon as the international situation allows.

Dodik noted that he has previously invited Putin to visit Republika Srpska, specifically Banja Luka.

“But we all know very well the situation the world is in right now. Republika Srpska is surrounded by EU and NATO countries. Of course, when the global situation changes, we will gladly revisit this and extend the invitation. For now, we must be realistic,” Dodik told RIA Novosti.

Dodik attended Victory Day events in Moscow at the invitation of President Putin.

Source: srna.rs