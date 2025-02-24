Dodik: I will not attend the verdict pronouncement, everyone should gather in Banja Luka on Wednesday

Dodik: I will not attend the verdict pronouncement, everyone should gather in...

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said yesterday that he will not attend the verdict pronouncement scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, before the Court of BiH in Sarajevo, and called on everyone to gather in Banja Luka on that day.

“I will not go, and I don’t have to. No one obliges me to do so,” Dodik told reporters in Banja Luka.

The President of Srpska called on the people who had been coming to the Court of BiH for a year or more to support him not to go there on Wednesday, February 26, but instead to come to Banja Luka.

“That is what is needed. I will be in Banja Luka,” Dodik said.

The pronouncement of the first-instance verdict for the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and the acting director of the “Official Gazette,” Miloš Lukić, for “non-compliance with the decision” of Christian Schmidt, is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, before the Court of BiH.

The Prosecutor’s Office of BiH has requested that Dodik and Lukić be sentenced to a prison term closer to the maximum rather than the minimum prescribed for this criminal offense and that they be banned from political activity for 10 years.

A large public rally in support of the institutions of Republika Srpska, led by its president, will be held in Banja Luka on Tuesday, February 25, in front of the Republika Srpska National Assembly.

The gathering will begin at 16:00 and is expected to last until Wednesday, February 26.

Source: srna.rs