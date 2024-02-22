Dodik: I will wear medal with pride, it is medal for Republika Srpska

Dodik: I will wear medal with pride, it is medal for Republika...

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that the Order of Alexander Nevsky, which Russian President Vladimir Putin presented to him yesterday, is a medal for Srpska, its perseverance and existence and that he will wear it with pride.

Dodik said that he dedicates the medal to all people in Republika Srpska. “This is the medal for our future and will remain recorded in history as proof of our friendship and understanding between Putin, Russia, and Republika Srpska,” Dodik pointed out.

He believes that one should have been born for this and had the opportunity to be presented with the medal by Putin that is awarded to foreign statesmen.

“Having the opportunity to have the medal put on your lapel by Putin gives it even more significance. This is one of my favorite medals that I have received in my life,” Dodik told RTRS and ATV.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, presented today in Kazan the Order of Alexander Nevsky to Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.

Dodik was decorated for his great contribution to the development of cooperation between Russia and BiH and strengthening the partnership with Republika Srpska.

Source: srna.rs