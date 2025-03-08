Dodik: If we allow them to bring us down now, Republika Srpska will never recover

Dodik: If we allow them to bring us down now, Republika Srpska...

I know exactly what I am doing, while what they are doing is another matter. If we allow them to bring us down now, Republika Srpska will never recover. I am fully aware of my actions, and that is my responsibility, the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, wrote this on his X account.

“I am available to everyone—except the illegitimate Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is politically motivated and aims to create a scandal”.

“There is no reason for any kind of alarm. If I were violating any laws in accordance with the Constitution, I would be ready to answer for it. But since I am not, I refuse to recognize a Prosecutor’s Office that operates outside the Constitution, following norms invented by Christian Schmidt. This is a political process, initiated by Schmidt’s political decision”.

“The court’s politically driven decision set this process in motion, and now they are trying to involve EUFOR. Republika Srpska remains stable and calm”.

Some may believe that the public should be unsettled, but there is absolutely no reason for that, Dodik said.

The Srpska Times