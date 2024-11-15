Dodik: Important agreement reached regarding negotiator with the EU

SNSD leader Milorad Dodik has said that at yesterday’s meeting between partners in the authorities at the BiH level an important agreement was reached regarding a negotiator with the EU, namely, that the chief negotiator, the chairperson of the Council of Ministers, and the foreign minister cannot come from the same constituent nation.

“This will facilitate the appointment of the chief negotiator,” Dodik said at a press conference in Banja Luka after the meeting between political party representatives forming the authorities at the BiH level.

Dodik emphasized that even though BiH’s European path is important, the country’s specificities must be respected, as well as the coordination mechanism, regardless of the challenges, but a solution must be found.

The SNSD president said that agreement on several points had been reached and that controversial issues were not discussed.

“These points are not small. If someone had asked me this morning, I wouldn’t have been able to say something like this could happen. I am confident that what we agreed on today will be realized,” Dodik added.

