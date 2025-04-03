Dodik: Interpol Made the Right Decision, Serbia’s Appeal Accepted

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that Interpol made a completely correct decision to refuse to issue a red warrant for him and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nenad Stevandić.

“Vučić called me and said that Serbia’s appeal has been accepted and that there will be no Interpol red warrant in this regard because it is a politically motivated case,” Dodik stated for RTRS.

He added that in Sarajevo they were used to having their wishes constantly fulfilled, but they began not to be granted.

“It’s a completely correct decision. I expected, with some reservations, that, if there was any justice, then it couldn’t be any other way than this,” said Dodik and added that he had received calls from other countries in this regard.

He pointed out that faith in justice will have to be restored after what they destroyed in Sarajevo.

When all this is over, Dodik said he would thank those in Sarajevo for internationalizing it.

He repeated that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, also asked for an explanation of what happened, so he told him about the political persecution that Christian Schmidt forced through the BiH judiciary.

Speaking about constant reminder of the old case, Dodik said that it had been going on for more than a decade, pointing out that there was no real evidence that something was illegal.

You can object, it’s not unlawful, it’s not a crime, Dodik said, and added that it’s just being pulled out of mothballs again, assessing that they will probably pull the story of the icon again.

Source: srna.rs