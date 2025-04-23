Dodik: Iskra Tela L Is One of the Most Modern Factories in Europe

Dodik: Iskra Tela L Is One of the Most Modern Factories in...

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has said yesterday in Laktaši that the Iskra Tela L factory is one of the most modern in Europe and, that he is satisfied that the Slovenian Iskra Company had the confidence to invest in Republika Srpska.

“The orders are far greater than the ability to produce, which means that we have stable production and good conditions here. The working conditions are phenomenal,” Dodik told the press after visiting the factory.

He states that approximately 200 workers are currently employed, with a tendency to increase to 500.

“We are waiting for new machines. As soon as they arrive there will be 500 employees. It will be one of the largest, in terms of employment, economic entities in this area,” said Dodik after tourting he factory.

Dodik emphasized that the Srpska institutions encouraged the Iskra management to open its production plant in Srpska and congratulated the owners and workers on their success in business.

He expressed satisfaction with the fact that the Srpska institutions encouraged the Iskra management to open their production plant in Srpska, and pointed out that trust in the institutions is strengthening.

The owner of Iskra Dušan Šešok said that business always starts from trust, and that without trust there is no business.

“We made sure that the Republika Srpska institutions work. They work well, regardless of what anyone thinks. I made sure of that,” Šešok said.

He added that the company has extremely high-quality workers and announced that they are launching the next investment in Nova Topola.

“We will not stop as we are welcome here,” said Šešok.

The mayor of Laktaši Miroslav Bojić said that in the last two to three years, about BAM 400 million has been invested in the Laktaši economy.

“I am satisfied that we have the opportunity for people to get a job here. We have created an environment so that no one can bypass us. You will witness the opening of a large number of factories in Laktaši this year, probably three or four factories with such capacities,” said Bojić.

This is a daughter company of the famous Slovenian giant – the ISKRA Company “.

The construction of a new business building, which covers 12,420 square meters, was completed in February of last year.

Iskra Tela L in Laktaši was founded in 2007 as a subsidiary company and is currently involved in the production of industrial electronics, TV arials, condensers and injection molding of thermoplastics and thermosets.

Source: srna.rs