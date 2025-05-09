Dodik: It Is an Honor to Attend the Victory Parade in Moscow

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said it is an honor to attend today’s Grand Victory Parade in Moscow, marking 80 years since victory over fascism.

President Dodik is leading the Republika Srpska delegation in Moscow, which also includes Serbian member and Chairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly Nenad Stevandić and Minister of Scientific and Technological Development of Srpska Željko Budimir.

Dodik and Cvijanović, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and guests from numerous countries, laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden near the Kremlin.

“It is an honor to attend today’s Grand Victory Parade in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism,” wrote Dodik on X.

Victory Day is commemorated on May 9 in remembrance of that date in 1945, when the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany came into effect, marking the end of World War II in Europe. It was the most widespread and, in terms of human casualties, the most horrific conflict in human history, with around 60 million people killed.

Source: srna.rs