Dodik: It is better for the Bosniaks to accept dialogue with us

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik says he is not certain that Muslims will continue to receive everything they demand and that it would be best for them to seek an agreement.

“Maybe it would be best for them to engage in dialogue with us. They still have time, but at some point it may be too late and we will not want to talk,” Dodik said.

Dodik emphasized that he is determined to continue his policy of eliminating political influence over judicial institutions and bringing them fully within constitutional frameworks.

“I’m not even against having a court or prosecutor’s office at the BiH level, but it must be clearly defined. It cannot be a court that grants amnesty to Naser Orić or prosecutes Atif Dudaković for half a decade,” Dodik said.

He said that the unconstitutional Court of BiH has committed numerous violations and that its very existence is problematic.

“I want to tell citizens that we cannot count on either law or justice in that court. We already knew what my verdict would be, because it was decided at the political level. The political misuse of judicial bodies in Sarajevo serves exclusively the interests of Muslims. And that is what I am fighting against,” Dodik said.

He pointed out that today it is clear to everyone who wants to see what this is about.

“It’s about the fact that you’re not allowed to do anything here unless Sarajevo approves it,” Dodik said.

The President of Republika Srpska said that he isn’t worried about his safety and that he is guarded by the Republika Srpska Police.

Dodik said that the increased police presence around him and other Srpska officials is logical, serving merely as a precautionary measure and a message that no one should attempt anything.

“I don’t want anyone to try anything, nor do I want anyone to get hurt. This actually suits me, because I don’t have to go to the Federation of BiH, nor do I need to cross its territory. What would we accomplish there? We go to Moscow, Israel, Serbia, Hungary,” Dodik said.

He said that some Serbs are willing to work for Sarajevo and BiH against Republika Srpska.

“Those who remain in SIPA are ready to act against Srpska. We’re waiting for a special prosecutor’s office and court to be formed, and then we will act. The people chosen for these bodies were never ready for this kind of narrative. They went there for the higher salaries provided by the international community, but today they earn 20 percent less than our police,” Dodik said.

