Dodik: Joint projects not directed against anyone

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik stated that relations with Serbia are pure nowadays and that joint projects are not directed against anyone.

“Here, nothing is being done against anyone, maybe against some ideologies, aspirations,” said Dodik, who visited the reconstruction site on the bridge at the Karakaj border crossing today together with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

Dodik stated that the entire Tuzla region has always gravitated towards Serbia and Belgrade and that people should be given the opportunity to quickly and safely get to where they want to go.

He also added that many Bosniaks are going to Serbia for medical treatment, and that it is important for them to get there as soon as possible.

When it comes to criticism of Vučić because he invests in Srpska, Dodik emphasized that they had the opportunity to do something, but that they didn’t do anything, and he was a witness to it.

“Everything was based on the expression of verbal love, we didn’t have any projects from that time. They weren’t allowed to come to Banja Luka until they first go to Sarajevo. It’s a servant story, today we have pure relations,” said Dodik.

