Dodik: Konaković Is a Party Agitator Using Diplomatic Positions for Personal Promotion

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik tells SRNA that Elmedin Konaković has destroyed the foreign policy system of Bosnia and Herzegovina, because he only represents private views and speaks only in the name of one, the Bosniak people, and his behavior is not worthy of a minister of foreign affairs, but a party agitator who uses diplomatic positions for personal promotion.

The President of Srpska explained that, according to the Dayton Agreement and the Constitution of BiH, foreign policy is the responsibility of joint institutions, and that the Presidency of BiH determines foreign policy goals, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers implements them.

“Instead of building BiH’s international position, Konaković deals exclusively with insulting Republika Srpska and provoking the Serb people. BiH is not heard, seen or recognized in the world, because he put his personal ambitions above the interests of all three constituent nations that he is supposed to represent,” President Dodik stressed.

Today, when the world is changing and when it is becoming clear that the radical-Islamist policy of Sarajevo has no support, says Dodik, Konaković continues to repeat outdated stories and demonize the Serb people.

“The Serb people have never had terrorists, and a lot of innocent blood has been spilled around the world due to the terrorist activities of radical Islamists. Konaković’s actions not only collapse the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but also show all the political and institutional tragedy of a state where one minister can privatize foreign policy without any consequences,” the president of Republika Srpska pointed out.

While the competences of joint institutions are collapsing, Dodik emphasized, at the same time they are trying to seize what was originally entrusted to the entities.

Source: srna.rs