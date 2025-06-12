Dodik: Meeting of European Rabbis Welcomed in the Republic of Srpska

It is unacceptable for Republika Srpska that the gathering of Jewish religious leaders from Europe be banned on national and religious grounds, said President Milorad Dodik, stressing that the meeting of European rabbis is welcome in Srpska.

Dodik noted that Sarajevo closed its doors to European rabbis while trying to conceal that by ramping up rhetoric against Serbs.

“Those who expelled the rabbis because they couldn’t tolerate a different opinion now take issue with every openly spoken Serbian word. That’s their version of a `European BiH,`” Dodik stated.

He emphasized that the truth has become quite simple as of yesterday – Sarajevo increasingly resembles what it tries to hide, namely a Muslim city that harbors hatred, that is exclusionary toward Jews and Israel, and which long ago drove out both Israel and Republika Srpska.

“Let’s recall the anti-Israel protests in Sarajevo, as well as the recent ban on screening footage of terrorist acts against innocent kibbutz residents, and the massacres of young people attending a music festival. That’s why we are surprised by the naivety of the organizers who thought this year’s meeting of European rabbis could be held in Sarajevo,” Dodik said.

According to him, Sarajevo today is not fighting against ideas – but against identity.

“Željka Cvijanović bothers them because she represents Srpska that refuses to bow down. I don’t listen to them. Their goal isn’t coexistence, but domination,” Dodik wrote on X.

He stressed that Republika Srpska will not disappear – not from politics, not from history, and not from the hearts and resolve of every Serb.

“Sarajevo may not be able to handle that, but there’s absolutely nothing it can do about it,” Dodik concluded.

Souce: srna.rs