Dodik: Minimum wage in Srpska will be BAM 900

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has said that the minimum wage in Srpska will be BAM 900.

“We are looking for concrete business activities and services and those who might have problems in business. They will have to prove that they have that problem and the state will solve those problems with them,” Dodik told reporters in Banjaluka after meetings with businessmen and government representatives.

Dodik has said that it is necessary to find a way to help those who have objective losses, emphasizing that the key issue of the Republika Srpska economy is how to raise productivity and technological development.

He has pointed out that he will help everyone in the search for solutions, such as the wood, textile, and footwear industries, where the largest number of workers are employed.

“We cannot be held responsible for reduced orders from abroad, but we can help people not to lose their jobs and companies not to get into trouble,” said Dodik.

Dodik has pointed out that Republika Srpska wants to preserve quality jobs, but not at the expense of their loss and employers, who, as he said, he appreciates and respects very much, because they contribute to the development of Republika Srpska.

“We don’t want anything else to be done but to increase trust in society by increasing wages,” said Dodik.

The meeting in the Palace of the Republic was attended by Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Minister of Finance Zora Vidović, Minister of Economy and Entrepreneurship Vojin Mitrović, Minister of Labor, War Veterans and Disabiled Persons’ Protection Danijel Egić, as well as representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and the Union of Employers of Srpska.

Source: srna.rs