Dodik: Moshe Levy is a Friend of Serbs and Republika Srpska, and Israel is Our Ally

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that the awarding of the Order to Moshe Levy, a holder of Israel’s highest military honor, humanitarian, businessman, and friend of the Serbian people, was an important moment for the Serbs and Republika Srpska, emphasizing that Levy demonstrated friendship and brotherhood.

“Mr. Moshe Levy has shown significant friendship and brotherhood towards us. It would be enough to say that he is a hero of the Jewish people and of Israel. If someone is a hero of Israel, then he is also our hero,” Dodik said at a press conference in Banja Luka, after the ceremony of awarding the Order of the Flag of Republika Srpska with a golden wreath to Moshe Levy, a holder of Israel’s highest military award, humanitarian, businessman, and a sincere friend of Republika Srpska and the Serbian people.

Dodik pointed out that Moshe Levy attended the commemoration of the Day of Remembrance for the Genocide in Jasenovac, thereby demonstrating respect for the suffering of Jews and Serbs.

“He followed and ensured that our stay in Israel went smoothly when we were there. We collaborate on many issues and projects. I believe we will soon witness the reconstruction and development of the airport in Banja Luka,” Dodik emphasized.

He stressed that the friendship between Republika Srpska and Israel has been proven and demonstrated in difficult and challenging times.

“Shared suffering during World War II is evident. The Jewish people suffered the Holocaust and genocide. The Serbian people also suffered genocide but were never recognized as such by the international community,” Dodik noted.

He reminded that over half a million people were killed in Jasenovac, including 30,000 children.

“This undoubtedly speaks of genocide. We confirm our solidarity, and I have decided to honor Mr. Levy It is an honor for us to have the opportunity to present the Order to such a personality. We will continue working on open issues, and I believe we will see each other again soon,” Dodik stressed.

He added that they would work together to preserve peace and security for both the Serbian and Jewish peoples, and to reaffirm the idea of freedom.

“Congratulations and thank you for accepting the award. Wear it with honor and love, just as we felt when we awarded it,” Dodik said.

