Dodik: My Mandate Will Be Decided in a Referendum

President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik stated yesterday that a decision on his mandate will be made in the coming period.

He said that the people gave him the mandate and that this matter will be decided through a referendum, which will be held based on a decision of the National Assembly.

Dodik emphasized that the ruling coalition in Srpska is determined to continue defending the constitutional and Dayton-based position of Republika Srpska, which has been jeopardized by the actions of Christian Schmidt.

He reiterated that Schmidt is neither legal nor legitimate, and that he has not been confirmed by the UN Security Council.

A meeting of the leaders of the ruling coalition parties in Republika Srpska was held today at the Palace of the Republic in Banja Luka.

