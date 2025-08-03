DODIK: National Museum’s Decision Is a Political Abuse of Jewish Heritage

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik states that the decision of the National Museum to direct proceeds from the Sarajevo Haggadah as “support for Palestine” represents a political abuse of Jewish cultural heritage, with a clear symbolic message – a statement against the State of Israel, noting that Republika Srpska distances itself from this act.

“Republika Srpska firmly distances itself from this act, which comes shortly after the ban on the Conference of European Rabbis in Sarajevo. This is not an isolated gesture, but part of an ongoing atmosphere of intolerance toward Jews,” Dodik posted on X.

He stressed that the Sarajevo Haggadah is not a tool for political confrontation but a witness to the history and culture of a people who survived persecution.

“Using the Haggadah to symbolically oppose Israel deeply offends those who understand what it means to the Jewish people,” Dodik added.