Dodik: No Early Elections, National Assembly Decided

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik says Republika Srpska will not surrender or bow to pressure, but will instead take political steps that will lead to its positioning in accordance with the right to self-determination.

Dodik said that Srpska is an “unplanned event” for the West because he has managed to preserve it for 30 years, which is why there is now nervousness in Western circles.

“They are making mistakes, which is good, of course. In the end of that path, Christian/ Schmidt is a serious reason for our political actions, which we will implement in the future that will lead to the positioning of Republika Srpska in line with our right to self-determination,” Dodik said in an interview with Politika.

He noted that explaining this is now easier than it used to be.

“A good Jewish proverb says, `Never waste a good crisis.` In that sense, we have not surrendered, and we haven’t been afraid, as is obvious,” Dodik said.

He stated that during his political career, he has seen all the High Representatives in BiH, and that the same fate awaits this fake Schmidt.

“This is my country, I live here; he came here to impose German occupation rules that we already experienced in the time of Hitler,” Dodik said, adding that almost nothing has changed.

Dodik pointed out that the last person in Europe to impose laws before Schmidt was Hitler.

According to Dodik, Schmidt believes he can do whatever he wants and is therefore attacking Serbs and him personally, as a descendant of victims from Kozara, the Serbs killed in Jasenovac.

“He supported certain fascist German associations that, as they claim, preserve the tradition of some WWII German pilots. He celebrated that quite passionately,” Dodik stated.

Asked if there was at least one High Representative he found likable, Dodik said that Carl Bildt was objective and understood the situation, and that he was pleased that just a month ago Bildt stated that what is currently happening in BiH is not what was originally intended, which speaks of decline.

Dodik says Schmidt is as “a reflection of the stench of all of Europe, which has trampled its own principles of the rule of law, by promoting and supporting individuals to make decisions.”

He emphasized that the Serbs, as a contracting party to the Dayton Peace Agreement, do not accept this.

“However, he makes decisions that the Muslims accept and then tries the Serbs – myself and some others. This is the final stage of that fascist evil, about which you are not allowed to say a word, especially if it doesn’t please the ordering parties in Sarajevo,” Dodik said.