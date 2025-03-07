Dodik: Obviously, no one at the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo has been informed that Biden is no longer president

Dodik: Obviously, no one at the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo has been...

Republika Srpska President, Milorad Dodik, says this evening’s press release issued by the US Embassy in Sarajevo is a hoax and portion of a relapse of the past of the Biden’s and other players.

Dodik says the US president will focus on cooperation with European countries, not the EU, while the press release reads that he is advocating Euro-Atlantic integration, even though everyone knows that Donald Trump has issues with NATO.

“It’s a hoax, but I understand that it’s part of the USAID mercenaries who remained in the US Embassy,” Dodik told RTRS.

He states that when they speak in that way, they are protecting their dark past.

“No need for people in Republika Srpska to worry, neither Serbs nor Muslims. This is about a constitutional concept and another false one that they are trying to impose as a narrative. They succeeded, but we are trying to change it,” said Dodik.

He points out that Srpska has no reason to be worried, that pensions will be paid tomorrow, that Srpska fulfills its obligations and has increased economic indicators in the first months.

The US Embassy stated tonight, among other things, that the United States strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of BiH and its path towards full integration into the Euro-Atlantic community.

