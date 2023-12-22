Dodik: One cannot be a liberal and a subject of Schmidt at the same time

I read the statement of Edin Forto three times, who invited the German citizen Christian Schmidt to “intervene” in BiH. The last time the Germans gave themselves the right to “intervene” in these areas, it ended with massacres in Kozara, Jasenovac, Prebilovci and numerous tragedies, pointed out the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

– The last time we deprived the Germans of the right to intervene here, BiH was created as it is only possible – a country of two entities and three constituent peoples, Serbs, Bosniaks and Croats, to whom it belongs equally and to no one belongs the most. Such BiH implies that we agree on everything. No agreement will be equally or completely liked by Forto, Čović or me, but at least it will be the result of the democratic process of our peoples living in Europe of the 21st century – said Dodik.

Source: rtrs.tv