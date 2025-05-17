Dodik: Only Messages of War from FBiH, Srpska Committed to Peace

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik stated that only messages of war are coming from the Federation of BiH (FBiH), while Republika Srpska remains committed to stability and peace.

“They are the ones talking about war. I don’t recommend they provoke Republika Srpska, and as far as FBiH is concerned, we have no territorial ambitions toward another country,” Dodik told reporters in Mrkonjić Grad, when asked to comment on reports about individuals linked to the Wahhabi movement being allowed to conduct exercises at Armed Forces of BiH facilities.

Regarding threats of criminal charges by Minister of Defense in the Council of Ministers Zukan Helez against him, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandić, and Prime Minister of Srpska Radovan Višković for entering the “Kozara” barracks in Banja Luka, Dodik said Helez should not be given any importance and that people should not be frightened.

He emphasized that Helez cannot and does not make decisions on military matters in BiH.

Commenting on Helez’s announcement that he would block military cooperation with Serbia, Dodik noted that decisions on military cooperation with another country are made solely by the BiH Presidency, and only by consensus.

“Even if the ministry had a role in it, decisions are made by the minister and two deputies. If the two deputies are not in agreement, the decision doesn’t exist. We’re just giving Helez undue attention – and we shouldn’t. We should not scare our people. He’s just putting on a show,” said Dodik.

Source: srna.rs