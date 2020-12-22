Dodik Positive for Coronavirus

The third test for the new coronavirus showed that the Serb member and chairman of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, is positive for this virus.

It was announced from the University Clinical Center (UCC) of the Republic of Srpska, where today the council of doctors discussed the health condition of the Serb member and chairman of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik.

As it was announced from the UCC Srpska, it was noticed that he has difficulty breathing and pain in the stomach area.

– Bilateral pneumonia was diagnosed, and the third test for the coronavirus was positive. Milorad Dodik’s health condition is stable, he is feeling well and receiving adequate therapy – according to the UCC.

The council continues to monitor his health.

TST