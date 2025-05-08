Dodik: Preserving the Memory of an Undeniable Contribution to the Victory over Fascism

Dodik: Preserving the Memory of an Undeniable Contribution to the Victory over...

Upon arriving in Moscow today, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said he was pleased to attend an event that preserves the memory of the fact that the Serbian people, alongside the Russian people, made an undeniable contribution to the fight against fascism.

“At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, we are here to mark 80 years since the victory over fascism,” Dodik told reporters.

The President of Srpska expressed his gratitude for the invitation to take part in such an important event that preserves the memory of the fact that the Russian people and the Soviet Union, together with Serbia and the Serbs, made an undeniable contribution to the victory over fascism.

Dodik emphasized that the Serbian and Russian peoples have remained united in defending that truth, despite the revisionist efforts that have been pushed in recent decades.

He emphasized that this is an opportunity to meet with many important people, reported SRNA’s correspondent from Moscow.

“I am pleased to take part in these events. I was supposed to arrive last night, and a meeting was planned with His Holiness the Russian Patriarch, which had to be postponed due to a flight delay, but I believe we will manage to arrange the meeting during my stay here,” said President Dodik.

Tomorrow, Dodik will attend the ceremony on Moscow’s Red Square, along with other world officials, marking 80 years since the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Source: srna.rs