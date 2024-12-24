Dodik: Process Before BiH Court Is Full of Untruths, Vulgarity, and Tampering

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik stated that the process against him before the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina is full of falsehoods, vulgarities and fabrications, and that there is no similar case in practice of someone who has been operated on being forced into the courtroom after only ten days.

Dodik pointed out that there seems to be a great rush to finish the process as soon as possible, pointing out that the expert who has been hired is not an adequate expert to independently expertise the findings of the entire team of doctors.

“That expert is politically engaged and previously spoke very negatively about me, comparing me to Hitler,” Dodik told Politika in the first interview after the operation and added that there should be no doubt about the motivation of such an expert to cause harm.

Dodik stated that he does not know who can still believe in the objectivity of the Court of BiH, which is not of the Dayton category.

“Even so unconstitutional, the court has never tried to gain trust through fair work, but by being arrogant it shows that it doesn’t care at all what the public thinks about its work,” Dodik emphasized.

He said he did not understand why the trial could not wait.

Responding to the journalist’s statement that many relate it to the changes in Washington, Dodik said that that part is understandable and that this is a political process.

According to him, the former US ambassador in Sarajevo made a lot of mess, he instrumentalized the institutions and all the problems within Bosnia and Herzegovina were the result of his activities.

“The US Embassy directly controls the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, they sit in the courtroom, we see them, we know their names, we even have photos. The ambassador wanted to take the title of severed political head of Republika Srpska from here, but we will see,” said Dodik.

He said that it will not be taken lightly, as well as the fact that Europe is moving from subjection to the trampling of basic European values ​​here, such as the rule of law.

“Then why believe in European integration? My associates suggest that this path should be stopped, until Europe cleans up all the mess it made here together with the American Embassy. And then, as people of free will, we should continue with the reforms”, Dodik stressed.

Responding to the question of what if he is convicted, especially because he is threatened with a ban on political activity, Dodik stated that it is all still in the domain of hypotheses.

He added that it is an illegal procedure, not only because that court is not constitutional, but also because he is being tried according to the regulations of a man who is not legitimate, and he does not even have the right to impose laws.

“Besides that, even if is not like that, at the time when I signed the acts on two laws, which I was obliged to do according to the Constitution of Republika Srpska, that alleged imposed law, which it is not, and according to which I am being tried, entered force the day after the signing of the decree,” Dodik said.

According to him, with all the absurdities, perhaps retroactivity will become an acceptable legal measure in a country without logic.

“All of this is part of the persecution in which the judges were changed, but all of them were Muslims, as was the expert himself, who trivializes my condition after a serious operation, claiming that I can go to the courtroom three days after the operation. But, well, I can’t just eat two kilograms of meat or drink two liters of brandy, and everything else is fine,” Dodik stated.

He added that all those participating in the process against him were members of the Muslim army in the civil war.

“The arrogance of those behind it is so great that they didn’t even try to find a judge of Serbian nationality. This is a process full of untruths, vulgarity, rigging,” Dodik pointed out.

