Dodik Provides BAM 110,000 to Secure Home for Spahalić Family (Photo)

President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has provided BAM 110,000 for the purchase of a house for the Spahalić family from Kozarska Dubica, a large family with five children.

Dodik, who visited the family yesterday, said that he had learned about their problem through a humanitarian association from the municipality.

“Tomorrow we will transfer the funds to the municipal account, which will then be paid further for the purchase of the house, so that this family does not face the winter without their housing issue resolved,” Dodik told reporters in Kozarska Dubica.

He wished the Spahalić family happiness in life and expressed satisfaction that their housing issue will be permanently resolved in this way.

Dodik thanked the humanitarian associations that pointed out the family’s problem and engaged to resolve it, announcing that his office will allocate an additional BAM 25,000 each for their further work.

“Life often rushes us forward, but sometimes we must stop and help people like this,” Dodik said.

Emir Spahalić thanked Dodik for the support in resolving his long-standing problem, saying that on his own he could not afford a house because he does not have permanent employment.

“I have five children, three of whom have special needs, so my wife cannot work as she takes care of them. I currently earn daily wages doing construction, mowing grass, and other jobs. The support we receive of BAM 750 from the republic level for large families, along with BAM 350 in child allowance, is a big help,” Spahalić said.

He added that many had promised him before that his housing issue would be resolved, but that Dodik has now proven to be a man of his word.

President of the Citizens’ Association “Youth Center Horozovac” Senad Krivdić said that he engages in humanitarian work in his spare time, guided by the belief that every child should have a roof over their head.

“Our goal is to work with youth, to give them social engagement, and the problem of the Spahalić family and their five children is also our problem, as a responsible society,” Krivdić said.

He emphasized that the Spahalić family is hardworking, fair, and more than deserving of support.

President of the Youth Association “Fokus” Nedim Krivdić said that the association has been operating for nine years with the primary goal of helping socially vulnerable families.

As an example of their social engagement, he mentioned the project “Good Deeds,” under which members of the association deliver 40 meals daily to 40 users at their home addresses.

“These are elderly, ill, and frail people. On an annual basis, we distribute around 17 tons of food because our goal is that none of our fellow citizens go hungry,” Krivdić said.

He stressed the importance of the support the association receives from the local community and thanked Dodik for finding the time and way, as President of Republika Srpska, to be part of this humanitarian story.

“Only by joining forces can we solve social problems,” Krivdić said.

He added that the funds the association will receive from the President will be used to purchase a delivery vehicle for food distribution.

