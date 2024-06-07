Dodik: Referendum on Srpska’s independence from BiH will be held

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that a referendum on Republika Srpska’s independence from BiH would be held, whose date has yet to be determined.

“There is a decision on separation, but no specific date has been set yet. A lot of analysis needs to be done. We would like to do it now, but, apart from us, there are two other parties in the process. This, of course, takes time,” Dodik said in an interview for TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum /SPIEF/.

He says that the process of negotiations on disassociation is ahead.

“We are convinced that there is already enough historical and civic maturity on this being necessary and that it will happen,” Dodik pointed out.

According to him, if Republika Srpska were to remain part of BiH, it would be a waste of time and opportunity, which is why it is necessary to achieve what Srpska wants as soon as possible in order to stop wasting resources in vain hoping that BiH will do something.

“We absolutely do not want to create instability on the territory of our country, which is why, first of all, we proposed to BiH to secede and we are moving in that direction,” said Dodik.

Photo: The Srpska Times

Source: srna.rs