DODIK: REPUBLIKA SRPSKA DAY IS INTEGRATIVE HOLIDAY THAT WILL BE CELEBRATED

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said yesterday that Srpska will mark and celebrate Republika Srpska Day and that every year, the event will be held in a different city, by which we want to show that this is an integrative holiday that represents the entire Republika Srpska.

Dodik has said that those who challenge the Republika Srpska holiday can do whatever they want and that Republika Srpska Day will be marked and celebrated.

“We don’t care whether `tourists’ such as /Christian/ Schmidt support it or not. We have made our decisions about it and January 9 cannot be moved”, Dodik told reporters.

He reminded that this year the ceremonial parade on the occasion of January 9 will be held in East Sarajevo, while an academy will be held a day earlier in the “Borik” hall in Banjaluka, followed by a reception organized by the institutions of Republika Srpska.

Dodik announced that every year the central ceremony on the occasion of Republika Srpska Day will be held in a different city, adding that in this way we want to show that it is an integrative holiday that represents the entire Republika Srpska and that the citizens support it.

The president of Srpska invited the citizens of East Sarajevo and their guests to attend a parade of security and non-governmental organizations in that city on January 9 on the occasion of Republika Srpska Day.

