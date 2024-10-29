Dodik: Republika Srpska will try to secure project financing through BRICS

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik considers the participation of Republika Srpska in the BRICS Summit in Kazan successful and announced that Srpska will try to secure financing for some projects through the instruments of this association instead of European institutions.

Dodik also said that cooperation with the BRICS New Development Bank, which has shown interest in investing in regions that are not part of this association, is an economic opportunity for Republika Srpska and the Balkans, indicating s a type of alternative to existing financial instruments.

“With these instruments, the West, and the USA in particular, is trying to condition other countries, including Republika Srpska itself. That is why a number of countries are asking that as an alternative, not the abolition of the dollar, but another payment and settlement mechanism be introduced between countries that have their own currencies,” Dodik told RTRS.

He points out that it is obvious that confidence in the dollar has significantly decreased, which has led to the design of the de-dollarization process, implying that the US currency should not be included in all calculations.

“We are familiar with everything that the BRICS bank can do and how it functions, therefore in the coming period, for some projects for which we tried to secure financing from European institutions, we will do so through BRICS instruments if possible,” said Dodik.

Speaking about his visit to Kazan, he stated that the biggest impression on him was the arrangement of that city, as well as the orderliness, but also the security that reigns in it.

“The summit was organised in the best possible way, with great kindness and friendliness, without nervousness. I am grateful to Russia that I had the opportunity to be there, because Republika Srpska is not an internationally recognised country, while BRICS member states are sovereign countries, which is why it was so important for Republika Strpska to attend it,” said Dodik.

He stated that he gave more than 16 interviews in the course of three days, and that he gave statements and spoke to numerous important media from Russia and other countries.

“It was a meeting that brought together a significant number of countries with different political and social structures, and countries from different continents, that all have a desire for cooperation, respect, non-imposition of solutions, i.e. they want peace and stability,” said Dodik.

He noted that this can only be achieved if regions, states and political systems are not viewed through the crosshairs, but as possible partners for an agreement.

“That is the deficit of the West, because they want to see minions in relations with the Balkans, not to see a partner who could make a big contribution to local relations,” said Dodik.

He points out that BRICS is not an association whose capacity is opposed to any other organisations.

“It is an organisation that wants to rehabilitate the basic values of the UN system, which were lost precisely because of the USA’s unipolar actions,” said Dodik.

He mentioned that BRICS is not even a military organisation, and that it represents a platform for cooperation, because it accepts all countries that want to be part of that association.

When it comes to cooperation with the BRICS member states, Dodik pointed out that it is the constitutional right of Republika Srpska to act internationally independently, which he will request.

“There was no proposal, and some are shouting that they are against it. I propose it to prove that their policy is just that. To prevent, as they prevented HPP Buk Bijela’, Trebinje Airport. It is part of the economic war against us coordinated with these US quasi-sanctions,” said Dodik.

He said that it is the right of Republika Srpska to cooperate with BRICS, and that he will propose and justify that cooperation.

“If the Muslims refuse it, maybe we won’t give something else either. Why should we allow them something that they think should belong to them. BiH is rotten. It is rotten by all accounts. The only healthy fabric that exists on the territory of BiH is Republika Srpska,” said Dodik and pointed out that he is convinced that one day Republika Srpska will be an independent state.

Speaking about the meeting with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Dodik pointed out that this meeting is another confirmation of the great friendship, respect and support of Russia to Srpska.

“A great power like Russia gives us importance, absolutely respecting our friendship and relations. There is nothing similar to what others say, that we receive orders to work against BiH. There was no mention of BiH, we talked about our mutual relations,” said Dodik.

He stated that he had no intention of talking about BiH, and that he told Putin that he could count on Republika Srpska not to give its consent to the introduction of sanctions against Russia or visas for Russian citizens.

“Putin said that he wanted to see a world of peace, which was developing, and that Russia did not want a conflict with Ukraine, but could not allow being threatened. Russia clearly saw that Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO were directly anti-Russian,” Dodik said.

