Dodik: Saint Petersburg Forum an Opportunity to Strengthen Relations with Russia

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has stated that his participation in the International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg would be an opportunity to strengthen ties not only with the Russian Federation but also with other friendly countries.

“We are very proud to call Russia our friend. Orthodoxy is what unites us; Serbs and Russians are proud of their shared history,” Dodik told Saint Petersburg Television.

The president of Srpska emphasizes he is very pleased to be back in Saint Petersburg and Russia, as well as to have the opportunity to participate in the forum again.

“This is a global event held under the patronage of the president of the Russian Federation,” Dodik said.

He underlined that Republika Srpska and Russia have established strong ties in the areas of healthcare, education, culture, energy, and the oil industry.

The president of Srpska has arrived in Saint Petersburg this evening, where he was welcomed at Pulkovo Airport by a member of the government and Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Saint Petersburg, Evgeny Grigoriev.

Accompanying the president, the Srpska delegation consists of the Minister for Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education Željko Budimir, the Minister of Trade and Tourism Denis Šulić, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić, and the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac.

The International Economic Forum begins tomorrow and will run until Saturday, June 21.

Source: srna.rs