Dodik: Schmidt Succumbs to Sarajevo’s Influence

SNSD President Milorad Dodik said that SNSD is a parliamentary political party and that Christian Schmidt succumbs to the Sarajevo people.

Dodik said that Schmidt made his “decision to suspend the payment of budget funds to SNSD and United Srpska” because his decisions are not respected.

“How is it possible that other political parties get it, but he withholds these ones? Why, because we do not respect him,” Dodik told the press in East Sarajevo.

Dodik, who is also the president of Republika Srpska, said that he does not fear during his stay in East Sarajevo and that the security is not determined by him, but rather by the police.

“Look at these guys from SAJ, you can see how they are trained and ready,” said Dodik when the journalists stated that the security was obviously increased.

Schmidt said today that he “made a decision suspending all payments of budget funds for the financing of the SNSD and United Srpska parties” and that “disobeying it is subject to criminal liability”.

