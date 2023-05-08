Dodik: Serb people always on right side of history

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has congratulated the Republika Srpska citizens on May 9, the Victory Day, stressing that it is one of the most significant dates in the history of mankind and a symbol of the courage and indomitability of the Serb people who is always on the right side of history.

Dodik emphasized that on May 9, 1945, the greatest war conflict in the history of mankind ended with the glorious victory of the allied forces against the fascists, laying the foundation for the creation of a better, more humane and more just world.

“The proud and brave Serb people was a part of the victorious anti-fascist struggle together with the European, Russian and American allies and the vanguard of the anti-fascist struggle in the former Yugoslavia. It is our duty to never forget them and to remember them with special reverence, as those were brave Serbs who did not spare their lives in the fight against the greatest evil – fascism,” Dodik pointed out.

He told SRNA that Republika Srpska is nowadays proudly cherishing the achievements of the anti-fascist struggle, remaining permanently committed to the values of a determined struggle for freedom and equality.

“In the fight for freedom and survival, the Serbi people made enormous sacrifices in both the World Wars I and II, as well as in the last Defensive – Patriotic War, which oblige us to nurture the culture of remembring our glorious history. The task of all of us, the descendants of those who were always on the right side of history, is to keep taking their course, to nurture true values, to always side with a better and fairer part of the world and convey the truth about the liberation struggles to our future generations,” said Dodik.

He says that nowadays, unfortunately, we are faced with the attempts of various speculators, local and foreign, to relativize crimes and equate victims and criminals, noting that the Serb people must never allow it, but must confront these vampirized ideas of lies, hatred and intolerance instead.

Reminding that Republika Srpska proudly celebrates important historical dates, including May 9, Dodik says that Srpska remains permanently committed to libertarian ideas and civilizational values, preserving peace and stability and creating a better and fairer future for all its peoples.

The Victory Day is celebrated on May 9 in memory of that day in 1945 when the unconditional capitulation of Nazi Germany came into force, which ended the Second World War in Europe, the most massive in the history of mankind, and in terms of the number of human victims the most terrible conflict that killed about 60 million people.

The Serb people was at the forefront of the fight against fascism in the territory of the former Yugoslavia and suffered the greatest losses, while the Soviet Union made the greatest contribution to defeating fascism.

The former Yugoslavia, which was then and throughout history on the side of the allies, suffered the greatest losses, which, according to the state commission of the former SFRY, are estimated at 1.7 million people.

Source: srna.rs