Dodik: Serb people to define and give answers to open questions

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik pointed out today in Belgrade that the circumstances on the international level have changed and that is why it is important that the Serb people at the All-Serb Assembly define and answer the open questions.

“The multipolar world that is coming is something different from what used to be a world dominated by one side, and we have to understand those relationships, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, understands that better than others,” said Dodik at the joint session of the governments of Serbia and Republika Srpska, also attended by Vučić.

Dodik reminded of the shameful act at the UN when they wanted to impose the label of “genocidal” on the Serbian people, and emphasized that the Serbs must permanently acknowledge Vučić and stand behind his struggle.

According to Dodik, the Serb people in Serbia, Montenegro and BiH are Serbs and this must be constantly affirmed.

He stressed that the Serbian people do not want to endanger anyone.

Dodik said that Kosovo and Metohija is an inalienable part of Serbia and Republika Srpska, which inherits its values ​​in its historical roots, from Kosovo.

The President of Srpska pointed out that it is important to stress that Srpska was satisfied with the autonomy from the Dayton Agreement, but that it was destroyed over a number of years and brought into question by various acrobatics.

He repeated that more than 90 percent of the powers of Srpska according to the Dayton Agreement were stolen for the sake of BiH’s imagination, some dreamy illusions that come from outside, imposing on the Serb people a way of life that is not adequate.

“That is why it is important to give answers and for them to be unique,” Dodik concluded.

A joint session of the governments of Serbia and Srpska is underway in Belgrade within the framework of the All-Serb Assembly.

Photo: predsjednikrs.rs/Borislav Zdrinja

Source: srna.rs