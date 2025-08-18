Dodik: Srpska and Serbia Under Constant Pressure and Attempts at Destabilization

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik stated that the Serbian people in Republika Srpska and Serbia are under constant pressure aimed at destabilizing their states and national identity.

“We are very concerned about the developments in Serbia. Unfortunately, there are forces prepared for the long-term destabilization of Serbia and unwilling to accept legal political processes or respect legally elected authorities,” Dodik said.

He added that Republika Srpska strongly opposes the current situation in Serbia, including violence and attempts to undermine the state.

“We support the legitimately elected authorities in Serbia and their efforts to stabilize the country. We believe that the government in Serbia, which received its mandate, should exercise it fully until new elections are held, allowing the people once again to have their say, rather than letting the street or force decide,” Dodik told RTRS.

Dodik stressed that groups of frustrated people are taking advantage of the situation to destroy facilities and harm the citizens of Serbia.

“I support a powerful and strong Serbia, with democratically elected authorities, a Serbia that has shown it is capable of developing, building roads and hospitals, and taking care of its citizens,” Dodik said.